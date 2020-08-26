26 August 2020

Skopje – Of 2,065 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 119 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

Skopje – According to the Public Health Institute’s latest weekly report, a total of 11,129 COVID-19 tests were carried in the period August 17 – 23, the Health Ministry said in a press release Wednesday.

Skopje – The government decided at its Wednesday session that the new school year in North Macedonia will start on October 1, and asked the Ministry of Education to amend the academic calendar accordingly.

Skopje – Prime Minister-designate Zoran Zaev, after submitting on Wednesday the new government proposal and program to parliament, pledged for job retention, preserving the potential and capacity of companies, as well as consolidating wages and pensions with a tendency for their growth once the COVID-19 crisis is over.

Skopje – The mayor of Struga Ramiz Merko tests positive for COVID-19 and is hospitalized in Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases.

Skopje – The government adopted at its Wednesday session the decision not to change the protocol on operation of catering facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Skopje – All Kosovo nationals transiting North Macedonia will be required to present at border crossings a negative PCR test for COVID-19 not older than 72 hours, the government decided at its Wednesday session.

Ohrid – Nefi Useini, DUI’s councilor in the Municipality of Ohrid after whom an arrest warrant was issued, reported himself to the authorities on Wednesday.

Kumanovo – Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska visited on Wednesday the Kumanovo – based “Boro Menkov” barracks on the occasion of the activation of the South-Eastern Europe Brigade (SEEBRIG) HQ in North Macedonia from 2020 to 2026.

Bulgarian Justice Minister Danail Kirilov offered his resignation on Wednesday amid massive criticism of a new draft constitution for the country reeling from weeks of anti-government protests.

Zagreb – In the last 24 hours, there have been a record high 358 cases of infection with coronavirus in Croatia, and currently there are 2,352 active cases, the national COVID-19 response team said on Wednesday.