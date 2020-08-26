26 August 2020

Skopje – Prime Minister-designate and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev has submitted Wednesday the proposal for election of new government as well as its program to the parliament. “The citizens voted in fair, free and democratic elections on July 15 thus expressing their position and direction, which we are introducing into a program today,” Zaev said.

Skopje – A stable government can be formed with 62 MPs, which is ready to make important and courageous decisions, Zaev said Wednesday after submitting the proposal for election of new government as well as its program to the parliament.

Skopje – The school year will start on October 1, Prime Minister-designate Zoran Zaev said Wednesday after submitting the proposal for election of new government, as well as its program to the parliament.

Skopje – The Mother Teresa civic association organizes the traditional event “Days of St. Mother Teresa” from Aug. 26 to Sept. 5, which this year commemorates her 110th birth anniversary.

Budapest – African swine fever (ASF) can spread through several routes, including via the natural movement of wild boar. The virus is equally lethal to pigs and wild boar. Therefore, testing deceased wild boar for the presence of the ASF virus is the most reliable way to early detect (and react to) the disease in these populations, FAO said in a press release.

Hundreds of thousands of people are under evacuation orders in Texas and Louisiana as Hurricane Laura is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane before making landfall on Wednesday night.