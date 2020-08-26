26 August 2020

Skopje – Prime Minister-designate Zoran Zaev is to submit Wednesday at 11am the proposal for election of new government as well as its program to the parliament.

Skopje – A ceremony on the occasion of the activation of the South-Eastern Europe Brigade (SEEBRIG) HQ in North Macedonia from 2020 to 2026 will be held Wednesday in Kumanovo – based “Boro Menkov” barracks.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 439 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Wednesday.

A boat carrying dozens of migrants capsized near the Greek island of Rhodes on Tuesday and the Greek coast guard and passing ships had rescued 92 people by late evening, authorities said.

The president of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) said Tuesday it would not take further action on a bid by the United States to trigger snapback sanctions against Iran.

Milos Raonic ended an eight-match losing streak to Andy Murray with a 6-2, 6-2 result against the former world number one to storm into the quarter-finals of the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday.