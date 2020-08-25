25 August 2020

Skopje – Of 1,768 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 127 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.

Skopje – Parliament of North Macedonia at its Tuesday’s session confirmed the resignation of newly elected MP Florin Besimi, the brother of Fatmir Besimi, who has been nominated by DUI for Minister of Finance.

Skopje – The State Election Commission (SEC) issued Tuesday a certificate for MP to Bedri Fazliu from DUI, who replaces Florin Besimi in the Parliament.

Skopje – Parliament verified at its Tuesday session the mandate of new MP Bedri Fazliu from DUI, who replaces Florin Besimi.

Skopje – Parliament of North Macedonia at its Tuesday’s session confirmed the resignation of SDSM leader and PM-designate Zoran Zaev from his MP post.

Skopje – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said on Tuesday that he will deliver to Parliament the proposal for election of new government as well as its programme for the next four years once it appoints Vice-Speakers, likely on Wednesday morning.

Skopje – In line with the Constitution, President Stevo Pendarovski submitted on Tuesday the five decisions declaring state of emergency in North Macedonia due to the COVID-19 pandemic to be confirmed by Parliament, his office said in a press release.

Skopje – European Parliament rapporteur for North Macedonia, Ilhan Kyuchyuk in an interview with Koha daily said that although July 15 early parliamentary elections were held amid ongoing pandemic, were fair and the citizens used their political right to decide who will lead the country in this difficult period that North Macedonia is facing.

Skopje – Trial in the ‘Target-Fortress’ case resumed Tuesday at the Skopje-based Criminal Court with testimony of witness, proposed by the prosecution, Momir Maletikj, employed as technical solutions designer in Ericsson Telekomunikacii Makedonija from 2008 to 2015.

Skopje – The new protocol on termination of the isolation period of COVID-19 patients launched on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said in a press release.

Skopje – North Macedonia will have timely access to the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available. Acquiring enough shots to immunize 20% of the population is enough. These 20% include senior citizens, patients with chronic illnesses, children, etc. High risk groups of people are first in line to get the vaccine, but we’ll continue to gather information and follow advice, Health Minister Venko Filipche told TV Klan on Tuesday.

Skopje – Representatives of the Union of High School Students attended on Tuesday morning a meeting of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, during which they were briefed on the COVID-19 situation in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

Skopje – The citizens association Lokomotiva – Centre for New Initiatives in Arts and Culture organizes the international summer school “Curating in Context” which will be held online from August 25 to September 15.

Former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic’s defence asked the UN war crimes tribunal to clear him of genocide and other charges on Tuesday, at the start of his appeal against the life sentence handed down to him in 2017.

Allegations of Kremlin involvement in the possible poisoning of dissident Alexei Navalny are “empty noise,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson on Tuesday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo boarded the first-ever official direct flight from Israel to Sudan on Tuesday, amid talk of a possible peace agreement between those two countries.