24 August 2020
Skopje – Of 860 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 78 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Monday.
Skopje – The former Minister of Information Society and Public Administration and SDSM Vice President Damjan Manchevski, believes that today or tomorrow the proposal for a government will be submitted to the parliament and will be voted quickly, so that we will have a functional government at the latest by next week.
Skopje – The Ministry of Labour and Social Policy says that August 28 (Friday) – the Assumption of the Mother of God – is a non-working day for Orthodox faithful in North Macedonia in compliance with the Law on Holidays.
Skopje – As of Monday midnight, the prices of gasoline and diesel fuels remain unchanged, while that of extra light household fuel will drop by Mden 0.5, the Energy Regulatory Commission has said.
Skopje – SDSM leader and PM-designate Zoran Zaev told TV21 on Monday that the proposal for election of new government will be delivered to Parliament once it appoints Vice-Speakers.
Skopje — Retirees will receive their monthly pension payments for August starting Wednesday, according to the Macedonian Banking Association.
Skopje – Police officers found on Sunday (Aug. 23) 44 migrants in a village near Kumanovo, the Interior Ministry said in a press release Monday.
Skopje – Trial in the ‘TNT’ case, which refers to the destruction of the ‘Cosmos’ building owned by businessman Fijat Canovski, resumes Monday in Skopje-based Criminal Court with presentation of material evidence of the prosecution, at the request of the defence.
Berlin – German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, says it is likely that Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned.
Tehran – Iran‘s presidential election will be on June 18, 2021, the Interior Ministry announced on Monday.