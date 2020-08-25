24 August 2020

Skopje – Of 860 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 78 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Monday.

Skopje – The former Minister of Information Society and Public Administration and SDSM Vice President Damjan Manchevski, believes that today or tomorrow the proposal for a government will be submitted to the parliament and will be voted quickly, so that we will have a functional government at the latest by next week.

Skopje – The Ministry of Labour and Social Policy says that August 28 (Friday) – the Assumption of the Mother of God – is a non-working day for Orthodox faithful in North Macedonia in compliance with the Law on Holidays.

Skopje – As of Monday midnight, the prices of gasoline and diesel fuels remain unchanged, while that of extra light household fuel will drop by Mden 0.5, the Energy Regulatory Commission has said.

Skopje – SDSM leader and PM-designate Zoran Zaev told TV21 on Monday that the proposal for election of new government will be delivered to Parliament once it appoints Vice-Speakers.

Skopje — Retirees will receive their monthly pension payments for August starting Wednesday, according to the Macedonian Banking Association.

Skopje – Police officers found on Sunday (Aug. 23) 44 migrants in a village near Kumanovo, the Interior Ministry said in a press release Monday.

Skopje – Trial in the ‘TNT’ case, which refers to the destruction of the ‘Cosmos’ building owned by businessman Fijat Canovski, resumes Monday in Skopje-based Criminal Court with presentation of material evidence of the prosecution, at the request of the defence.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, says it is likely that Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned.

Iran‘s presidential election will be on June 18, 2021, the Interior Ministry announced on Monday.