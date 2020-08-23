23 August 2020

Skopje – Of 1,414 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 137 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Sunday. The Institute of Public Health registered 58 recovered patients. One patient from Debar, aged 63, died, the press release reads.

Skopje – Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said Sunday a total of 309,337 citizens have used domestic payment cards, spending EUR 26.5 million.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 459 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Sunday.

Skopje – Filmmaker Sashko Potter Micevski’s latest short documentary We Are All Going To Die will have its premiere on Sunday evening at the 11th MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival.

It was in the third quarter, again, in which the Los Angeles Lakers finally pulled away from the pesky Portland Trail Blazers and began to treat them the way a top seed should treat its first-round opponent.

The United States-led alliance fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq handed over a military site to the Iraqi army on Sunday, a military official said.