23 August 2020
Skopje – Of 1,414 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 137 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Sunday. The Institute of Public Health registered 58 recovered patients. One patient from Debar, aged 63, died, the press release reads.
Skopje – Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said Sunday a total of 309,337 citizens have used domestic payment cards, spending EUR 26.5 million.
Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 459 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Sunday.
Skopje – Filmmaker Sashko Potter Micevski’s latest short documentary We Are All Going To Die will have its premiere on Sunday evening at the 11th MakeDox Creative Documentary Film Festival.
Orlando, Florida – It was in the third quarter, again, in which the Los Angeles Lakers finally pulled away from the pesky Portland Trail Blazers and began to treat them the way a top seed should treat its first-round opponent.
Baghdad – The United States-led alliance fighting Islamic State militants in Iraq handed over a military site to the Iraqi army on Sunday, a military official said.