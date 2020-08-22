22 August 2020

Skopje – DUI has nominated Jeton Shaqiri to head up the Ministry of Information Society and Administration (MISA), the party told MIA.

Skopje – Domestic companies are ready to invest during the ongoing crisis, seeing it as necessary for business recovery and further operation, shows a survey conducted from July 24 to August 19 by the Fund for Innovation and Technological Development (FITD).

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 420 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Saturday.

Skopje – Police officers found 55 migrants early on Saturday at a local road near the Strumica village of Tri Vodi.

Skopje – This year’s ‘D Festival and Friends’ opens Saturday evening at the main stage in Dojran, and is fully dedicated to homegrown artists.

Prishtina – Kosovo Assembly President Vjosa Osmani congratulated Talat Xhaferi on his re-election as North Macedonia’s Parliament Speaker, inviting him to visit Kosovo soon, MIA’s Prishtina correspondent reports.

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, who spent two days in a near-fatal, comatose condition in a Siberian hospital following a possible poisoning, has departed for Berlin for treatment, his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh confirmed on Twitter Saturday.

Starting at age 12, children should wear face masks wherever adults wear them, such as in crowded settings, as a tool against Covid-19, the UN health and children’s agencies say in a guidance document for decision makers.

Berlin’s Charite hospital began treating comatose Russian dissident Alexei Navalny on Saturday with “extensive” diagnostic tests.

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte insisted he was proud of his players despite losing Friday’s Europa League to Sevilla – but left his own future with the club open.