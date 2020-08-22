22 August 2020
Skopje – DUI has nominated Jeton Shaqiri to head up the Ministry of Information Society and Administration (MISA), the party told MIA.
Skopje – Domestic companies are ready to invest during the ongoing crisis, seeing it as necessary for business recovery and further operation, shows a survey conducted from July 24 to August 19 by the Fund for Innovation and Technological Development (FITD).
Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 420 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Saturday.
Skopje – Police officers found 55 migrants early on Saturday at a local road near the Strumica village of Tri Vodi.
Skopje – This year’s ‘D Festival and Friends’ opens Saturday evening at the main stage in Dojran, and is fully dedicated to homegrown artists.
Prishtina – Kosovo Assembly President Vjosa Osmani congratulated Talat Xhaferi on his re-election as North Macedonia’s Parliament Speaker, inviting him to visit Kosovo soon, MIA’s Prishtina correspondent reports.
Moscow – Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, who spent two days in a near-fatal, comatose condition in a Siberian hospital following a possible poisoning, has departed for Berlin for treatment, his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh confirmed on Twitter Saturday.
Geneva – Starting at age 12, children should wear face masks wherever adults wear them, such as in crowded settings, as a tool against Covid-19, the UN health and children’s agencies say in a guidance document for decision makers.
Berlin – Berlin’s Charite hospital began treating comatose Russian dissident Alexei Navalny on Saturday with “extensive” diagnostic tests.
Cologne, Germany – Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte insisted he was proud of his players despite losing Friday’s Europa League to Sevilla – but left his own future with the club open.