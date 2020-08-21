21 August 2020

Skopje – Of 1,825 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 115 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Friday. The Institute of Public Health registered 225 recovered patients. Three patients died, of which two from Skopje (aged 62 and 68) and one from Struga (68), the press release reads.

Skopje – Parliament on Friday resumed its constitutive session, during which chairman Talat Xhaferi is to be re-elected Parliament Speaker. VMRO-DPMNE and Levica MPs said they will vote against the proposal, while Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa MPs said they won’t attend the vote.

Skopje – North Macedonia will continue walking on the path towards EU integration and greater focus will be put on dealing with important challenges at home, said Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov on Friday ahead of the start of the continuation of Parliament’s constitutive session.

Skopje — The Netherlands Chief of Defense Admiral Rob Bauer, who is paying a three-day visit to North Macedonia, met with Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska to talk about enhancing bilateral defense cooperation.

Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska, Education Minister Arber Ademi, Health Minister Venko Filipche and Deputy Minister for Education Elizabeta Naumoska met on Friday with a delegation of the Union of High School Students, led by Blendi Hodai.

Skopje – A group of VMRO-DPMNE members asked on Friday party leader Hristijan Mickoski to hand in his resignation and called for a congress to elect new leadership.

Skopje – The trial against organizers of April 27 Parliament storming will resume on August 26, after the defence presented evidence at Friday’s hearing.

Skopje – In July 2020, the broad money increased by 0.7% on a monthly basis, under the influence of the growth of demand deposits, short-term deposits and currency in circulation, amid a decline in long-term deposits up to two years. On an annual basis, broad money increased by 9.3%, largely as a result of the higher demand deposits.

Belgrade – According to latest rules of Serbia’s Ministry of Health, as of Friday, Macedonian nationals transiting the country are not required to present a negative PCR test upon entry.