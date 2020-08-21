21 August 2020

Skopje – Parliament on Friday resumed its constitutive session, during which chairman Talat Xhaferi is to be re-elected Parliament Speaker.

Skopje – The current Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, who is nominated for the position of the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European Affairs in the new government said Friday on Facebook that he was honoured to be part of historic breakthrough with NATO membership and getting green light for EU accession talks during his term in office.

Skopje – The trial against organizers of April 27 Parliament storming resumed Friday in the Skopje-based Criminal Court with presentation of evidence submitted by the defence.

Ohrid – Skopje-based theatre for children and youth is to perform puppet show “Hansel and Gretel” based on the German fairy tale first collected by the Brothers Grimm and directed by Davor Dragojevic Friday evening at Dolni Saraj stage within Ohrid Summer Festival.

A Russian hospital where opposition activist Alexei Navalny is being treated in a comatose condition said on Friday that while there is no evidence of a possible poisoning, it would be too dangerous to evacuate him to Germany for treatment.

More than 10,000 firefighters were on Thursday fighting two dozen major fires in the US state of California that have driven thousands of people from their homes.