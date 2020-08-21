21 August 2020

Skopje – The trial against organizers of April 27 Parliament storming is set to resume Friday in the Skopje-based Criminal Court.

Skopje – The Commander of the Armed Forces of the Netherlands, Lieutenant Admiral Robert Bauer, who is paying a three-day official visit to North Macedonia will meet Friday with Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska and with his counterpart Lieutenant General Vasko Gjurchinovski.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 501 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Friday.

Brussels – The European Union denied the construction of wire fence on the border between Serbia and North Macedonia was a part of any agreement with the bloc.

Joe Biden accepted the nomination of the Democratic Party to become president of the United States, in a resounding speech Thursday that sharply denounced President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma in a Siberian hospital after a case of suspected poisoning, is to travel to Germany for treatment.

Napoli, Sassuolo and Torino said Thursday that they had recorded positive coronavirus tests among their squads, joining fellow Serie A sides Cagliari and Roma in confirming infections.