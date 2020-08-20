20 August 2020

Skopje – Parliament chairman Talat Xhaferi is expected to schedule Thursday the continuation of Parliament’s constitutive session. According to the coalition agreement reached by SDSM and DUI, Xhaferi will remain Parliament Speaker of the new parliamentary composition.

Skopje – The highest bodies of SDSM and DUI backed late on Wednesday the government coalition agreement reached by parties’ leaders Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti and unveiled list of candidates for ministers in the new government.

Skopje – The new government headed by SDSM leader Zoran Zaev will consist of 19 ministers instead of the current 26.

Skopje – The government adopted the decision the new school year to start online, however official date for start of 2020/2021 school year has not yet been decided.

Skopje – The Commander of the Armed Forces of the Netherlands, Lieutenant Admiral Robert Bauer will start a three-day official visit to North Macedonia on Thursday.

Skopje – Citizens who scan their fiscal receipts with MyVAT mobile app have started to receive VAT refund for the second quarter of 2020. So far, over 140,000 citizens have been refunded more than Mden 167 million (EUR 2.7 million).

Ohrid – The Association of Jazz Musicians of Macedonia (ZJM) Collective & Strings is to hold premiere concert Thursday evening at the Dolni Saraj stage within the Ohrid Summer Festival.

Former United States secretary of state Hillary Clinton warned that even with more votes, Democrats can lose to President Donald Trump in November, calling for people to vote and insisting the party needs an “overwhelming” victory in the November election.