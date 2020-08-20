20 August 2020

Skopje – Finland has suspended flights arriving from North Macedonia until August 29 as most of the passengers infected with COVID-19 arrived from this country.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 657 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Thursday.

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been hospitalized with what appeared to be poisoning symptoms after he fell ill during a flight, his spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The United States has suspended three agreements with Hong Kong covering extradition and tax exemptions, the State Department said on Wednesday, citing the imposition of a Chinese national security law on the territory.

Kamala Harris formally became the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nominee, the first woman of colour on the ticket, while former president Barack Obama warned that the fate of the country’s democracy was “at stake” in the November election.

Five-time champions Bayern Munich overcame a shaky start to beat Olympique Lyon 3-0 on Wednesday and reach the Champions League final where they face another French side in Paris Saint-Germain.