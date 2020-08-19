19 August 2020

Skopje – Of 1,902 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 108 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday. The Institute of Public Health registered 112 recovered patients. Two patients from Kumanovo died, one aged 64 and the other 72, the press release reads.

Skopje – By agreeing to form a government coalition, SDSM and DUI leaders, Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti, will continue to promote crime, lies and corruption, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Strumica — The ajvarka pepper — the main ingredient of the regional wintertime food staple, ajvar — has been in great demand both by buyers and by food manufacturers, according to MIA’s Strumica correspondent. Depending on its quality, this kind of pepper is sold at 15 to 30 denars per kilo at the moment. It is mostly exported into the former Yugoslavia region and the European Union.

Greek authorities on Wednesday imposed a new set of restrictions on the Aegean tourist island of Mykonos and the northern region of Halkidiki following a spike in coronavirus infections.

Tirana – Albanian President Ilir Meta praised via Facebook on Wednesday the agreement reached by SDSM and DUI to form North Macedonia’s new government, sending a strong message to Albanian politicians to learn from it and get back on the right track.

Brussels – The Party of European Socialists (PES) welcomes the coalition agreement reached yesterday between the Social Democrats (SDSM) and the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), which will see Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev return as prime minister of North Macedonia.

The 27 leaders of the European Union do not recognize the Belarusian election results due to widespread allegations of electoral fraud, European Council president Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

The coronavirus pandemic should serve as an opportunity to build a fairer and greener society, Pope Francis said on Wednesday, warning against a return to the old “normal.”

A Russian diplomat has been asked to leave Norway following the recent arrest of a Norwegian national on espionage charges.