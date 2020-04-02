2 April 2020

Skopje – Patients with mild form of the COVID-19 symptoms and have no risk of complications may be cared for at home. Communication link with family doctor should be established for the duration of the home care period and if possible, doctor may visit patients at home, Health Minister Venko Filipche writes Thursday on Facebook.

Skopje – 72 people were caught breaking curfew in the past 24 hours, of which 41 were detained, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release.

Skopje – The government can’t take money out of the second pension pillar. These money belong to the people, PM Oliver Spasovski posted Thursday on Facebook.

Brussels – Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a scathing statement on Wednesday (1 April) seeking to belittle and ridicule North Macedonia’s recent accession to NATO, Brussels-based publication EURACTIV wrote.

The Netherlands intends to make around 1 billion euros (1.1 billion dollars) available to a European coronavirus aid fund it proposed, the newspaper Algemeen Dagblad wrote on Thursday, citing Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra.

Washington — The United States missed the opportunity to get ahead of the novel coronavirus, according to Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and a co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, in an op-ed published by the Washington Post on Wednesday.