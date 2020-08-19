19 August 2020

Skopje – The highest bodies of SDSM and DUI are set to confirm on Wednesday the government coalition agreement reached by parties’ leaders Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti. SDSM’s executive board will hold a meeting later on Wednesday, followed by a session of the Central Board at 8 pm.

Athens – SDSM and DUI leaders, Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti reached an agreement on the new coalition government following the July 15 parliamentary elections in North Macedonia, Greek news agency ANA-MPA reported.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 429 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Wednesday.

Skopje – According to the Public Health Institute’s latest weekly report, a total of 11,605 COVID-19 tests were carried in the period August 10 – 16, which is 17.8% more than the previous week, the Health Ministry said in a press release Wednesday.

Skopje – The Commission for Infectious Diseases at its Wednesday morning meeting decided mandatory PCR test to be introduced for passengers from Kosovo transiting through North Macedonia.

Brussels/Minsk – Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has called on the leaders of the European Union to support a peaceful transition of power through a new presidential election.

Montreal – Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday formally announced that Chrystia Freeland will become the country’s first female finance minister, replacing Bill Morneau.