18 August 2020

Skopje – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Tuesday an agreement has been reached with DUI on parliamentary majority, forming a new government, and distribution of departments in the new coalition.

Skopje – I’m very much convinced that this coalition, this partnership for another four years will be the most successful yet, DUI leader Ali Ahmeti said after an agreement was reached on parliamentary majority and government coalition at Tuesday’s meeting with SDSM leader Zoran Zaev.

Skopje – Of 1,742 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 130 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.

Skopje – The number of new COVID-19 cases and casualties in North Macedonia has been decreasing for a few consecutive weeks, while more patients recover. This indicates that the coronavirus situation in the country is stable, Health Minister Venko Flipche told a press conference Tuesday.

Skopje – The Commission for Infectious Diseases adopted at its Tuesday session a new protocol on the termination of COVID-19 patients’ isolation period which eliminates repeat tests. The new protocol is based on extensive research conducted by MANU and recommendations issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a press conference Tuesday.

Skopje – The new school year will start online, except for children up to third grade and schools with fewer students and small class sizes where the epidemiological situation is stable.

Skopje – Health Minister Venko Filipche told a press conference Tuesday that a final decision on reopening of kindergartens will probably be made Thursday.

Skopje – Citizens’ trust in institutions can be achieved only by implementing responsible policies and prosecuting those who break the law. A country where people aren’t treated equally before the law and political power is used for personal gain has no prospects, the President of North Macedonia and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Stevo Pendarovski said Tuesday addressing Army Day event.

Skopje – This year, we celebrate Army Day, the synonym and guarantor of Macedonian sovereignty and statehood, as an Army that is full-fledged member of NATO, the world’s most powerful military-security alliance, PM Oliver Spasovski writes Tuesday on Facebook congratulating August 18 to all members of the Army.

Skopje – After assessing the request for a liquidity line by the National Bank of the Republic of North Macedonia, the European Central Bank (ECB) positively decided on central bank’s eligibility for a bilateral repo line.

Skopje – The OSCE Mission to Skopje announced on Tuesday the list of the civil society organizations that received small grants under the Mission’s COVID Fund initiative, designed to support local organizations in addressing the needs of the most vulnerable and underserved communities during the COVID-19 crisis.

Skopje – According to the data of the State Statistical Office, a total of 7,136,000 passengers were carried in road passenger transport by buses in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 64.8 % compared to the same period last year.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Tuesday she was to undergo a coronavirus test and work remotely after experiencing mild respiratory symptoms.