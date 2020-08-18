18 August 2020

Skopje – We have come a long way from where we started three years ago. We became the 30th member of the Alliance and part of the world’s most powerful military-political alliance. We were surrounded by allies who share our values. Our flag was proudly raised in front of NATO headquarters in Brussels, Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska said Tuesday addressing Army Day event.

Skopje – Tuesday marks the 28th anniversary of the Army, its first year as a NATO member, of which we are especially proud. NATO membership is a benefit and a privilege of any democratic society. But we will be a credible and respected member only by respecting the democratic values, loyalty to the Alliance, solidarity and implementation of national duties, Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Vasko Gjurchinovski said Tuesday addressing Army Day event.

Skopje – SDSM and DUI leaders, Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti respectively, accompanied by parties’ secretary-generals, Ljupcho Nikolovski and Artan Grubi, are set to hold a meeting on Tuesday at 2 pm which is to take place in the MPs’ Club. A final agreement on forming a coalition government is expected to be reached at the meeting.

Skopje – 12 passengers who arrived from Skopje in Turku, Finland on Saturday in a WizzAir flight tested positive for COVID-19, Finnish authorities have reported.

Ohrid – Skopje Dance Theatre is to perform dance piece “Identities – History of an Extended Dream” to reflect on Risima Risimkin’s 30 years of choreography at the Vestibule of St. Sophia Church on Tuesday evening within Ohrid Summer Festival.

Washington – The Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday, seeking to present the party as the direct opposite of President Donald Trump, and its candidate, Joe Biden, as the leader who can steer the country out of the pandemic and economic downturn.