18 August 2020

Skopje – North Macedonia is set to mark Army Day on Tuesday with an event held at the military stadium in Skopje. Celebration will take place in line with the Infectious Diseases Commission’s protocol on state events.

Skopje – SDSM and DUI leaders, Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti respectively, are set to hold a meeting on Tuesday, at which a final agreement to form a coalition government is expected to be reached.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 379 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Tuesday.

The novel coronavirus’ spread in the Asia-Pacific region is increasingly being driven by people in their 20s, 30s and 40s who are unaware they are infected because they have no or mild symptoms, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Tuesday.

Despite strict quarantine measures, demonstrators took to the streets of Buenos Aires again Monday to protest against the government of President Alberto Fernandez.

Inter Milan thrashed Shakhtar 5-0 on Monday to reach the Europa League final, where they will face Sevilla on Friday.