17 August 2020

Skopje – Of 912 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 103 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Monday.

Skopje – SDSM-led coalition “We Can” and DUI have made a serious progress in the negotiations to form a government. A meeting between SDSM and DUI leaders, Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti respectively, has been scheduled for Tuesday, at which an agreement to form a government coalition is expected to be reached.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski addressed on Monday via video message the International Seminar on Macedonian Language, Literature and Culture, which is being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Skopje – North Macedonia is set to mark Army Day on Tuesday (August 18) with an event held at the military stadium in Skopje. Celebration will take place in line with the Infectious Diseases Commission’s protocol on state events.

Skopje – The bankruptcy proceedings against Eurostandard Bank AD Skopje has been opened and will be conducted by bankruptcy trustee Dushko Todevski.

Skopje – Following Monday’s press release from the Basic Civil Court Skopje that bankruptcy proceedings against Eurostandard Bank AD Skopje have been opened, the National Bank said it is taking all measures within its legal competence, protecting the interest of depositors and creditors, in the period until the start of the bankruptcy proceedings.

Skopje – Streets and Roads public enterprise director Senad Smailovikj has been dismissed from his post on Monday.

Skopje – As of Monday midnight, the prices of gasoline fuels drop by Mden 0.5 per liter, while those of extra light household fuel remain unchanged, the Energy Regulatory Commission has said.

The mystery of the whereabouts of Spain’s embattled former monarch Juan Carlos was finally solved on Monday, as the royal family revealed he has been in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since early August.

The US Department of Commerce on Monday announced it would further restrict Chinese tech giant Huawei’s access to US technology, such as chips, in the latest sign of mounting tensions with Beijing.

Temperatures in Death Valley skyrocketed to a blistering 130 degrees [Fahrenheit, 54.4 Celsius] on Sunday – possibly the highest mercury reading on Earth since 1913.