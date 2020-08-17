17 August 2020

Skopje – The banking system is in excellent condition. There have been no unusual withdrawals of deposits by citizens over the past few days, that could be related to revocation of the founding and operating license of Eurostandard Bank AD Skopje, Maja Stevkova Shterieva, President of the Macedonian Banking Association (MBA) has stated for MIA.

Skopje – EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar has announced on Twitter that he started to count down the days of his departure from office in North Macedonia, adding that he will post a series of photos in the next 30 days that reflect the memories of his four-year term.

Skopje – The trial in June 2013 ‘Violence in Center’ case is to continue on September 17, due to the change of the lawyer of one of the defendants. Judge Dushan Josifov postponed the hearing upon lawyer’s request to get acquainted with the case.

Skopje – Two migrants from Syria were killed and several others were seriously injured after the car they are travelling in collided with a police truck on the Strumica-Shtip highway.

Ohrid – French oboe player Ariane Bacquet and pianist Theodore Lambert are set to give a concert Monday evening at St. Sophia Church within the Ohrid Summer Festival.

The head of the European Council has scheduled an emergency leaders summit on Wednesday to discuss the post-election crisis in Belarus.