17 August 2020
Skopje – The Army’s artillery battalion unit is to fire a test honorary 4-gun salute in Skopje-based Ilinden barracks on Monday at 10 am on occasion of the Day of the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia (Army Day), August 18.
Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 385 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Monday.
Zagreb – Possible restrictions on arrivals from Croatia will be on the agenda of Slovenia’s government next Thursday, the government’s spokesman, Jelko Kacin, told the national radio on Sunday evening.
Cologne – Luuk de Jong struck with 12 minutes to go to fire Sevilla into the Europa League final, with a 2-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday.
Mogadishu – At least 17 people including five attackers were killed when Islamist terrorists stormed a popular beach hotel in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, government and police officials said Sunday.