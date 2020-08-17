17 August 2020

Skopje – The Army’s artillery battalion unit is to fire a test honorary 4-gun salute in Skopje-based Ilinden barracks on Monday at 10 am on occasion of the Day of the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia (Army Day), August 18.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 385 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Monday.

Zagreb – Possible restrictions on arrivals from Croatia will be on the agenda of Slovenia’s government next Thursday, the government’s spokesman, Jelko Kacin, told the national radio on Sunday evening.

Luuk de Jong struck with 12 minutes to go to fire Sevilla into the Europa League final, with a 2-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

At least 17 people including five attackers were killed when Islamist terrorists stormed a popular beach hotel in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, government and police officials said Sunday.