14 August 2020

Athens – “North Macedonia: Mandate for Zoran Zaev to form a government”; “Skopje: Zaev receives mandate to form a government”; “Zoran Zaev receives mandate to form a government”; “North Macedonia: Zaev’s mandate to form a government” are some of the headlines in the online editions of the Greek media outlets, citing the news article released by the ANA-MPA news agency about the mandate given to Zoran Zaev to form a government, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports Friday.

Podgorica – Montenegro is set to reopen on Saturday its borders for nationals of North Macedonia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania and Kosovo, Public Health Institute director Boban Mugoša told Montenegro’s national broadcaster TV Vijesti on Friday.

Skopje – The electricity price hike won’t affect prices of other products, it will only affect the bills of households. The energy sector needs a vision, instead of attempts to have the decisions of the Energy Regulatory Commission politicized, said Janez Kopač, Director of the Vienna-based Energy Community Secretariat.

Skopje – The Commission for Infectious Diseases issued at its Thursday meeting a final recommendation regarding the reopening of schools, after the Government decided Tuesday to share with it the Ministry of Education and Science’s report and plan on instruction in school year 2020/2021.

Skopje – To maintain the continuity the festival has since 1961, Struga Poetry Evenings will take place this year anyway, however it will be reduced to two days, from 28 to 30 August. The Commission for Infectious Diseases has approved the protocol for the literary festival to be held, its organizers said Friday.

Skopje – A total of 123 domestic companies have been chosen in the final selection phase of first cycle of the public call on rapid economic recovery from COVID-19 issued by the Fund for Innovation and Technological Development (FITD).

Leaders of Serbia and Kosovo will meet for US-brokered talks early next month, President Donald Trump’s special envoy said on Friday.

Wellington New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland, will remain in a Covid-19 lockdown for another 12 days, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Friday.