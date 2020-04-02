10:00/2 April 2020

Ohrid – The second edition of the trail running event “Ohrid Ultra Trail”, which was to take place in May, has been rescheduled for September due to the coronavirus situation, the organizers say.

A refugee camp in Greece has been put under a 14-day quarantine after officials confirmed the presence of the new coronavirus there, reported state radio broadcaster ERT on Thursday.

Italy‘s record death toll from the novel coronavirus grew by more than 700 on Wednesday, as a top official said social restrictions were getting harder to bear for the population.

More than 12,000 people have applied to become astronauts in NASA’s new Artemis programme, the space agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Russian masks and other medical equipment on Wednesday arrived in New York, the epicentre of the US coronavirus outbreak, according to Moscow’s mission to the United Nations.