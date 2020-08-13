13 August 2020

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski on Thursday handed the mandate for the formation of new government to SDSM leader Zoran Zaev. Speaking at the handover ceremony at Villa Vodno in Skopje, Zaev said the country most likely would get an ‘efficient’ government before the 20-day government formation deadline expired.

Skopje – Parliament on Thursday will not resume its constitutive session after it was announced by the chairman, Talat Xhaferi. Citing family reasons, the chairman of the constitutive session will not schedule the session’s resumption today, the Speaker’s office said, adding it will inform the public once additional information is available.

Skopje – The Commission for Infectious Diseases at Thursday’s meeting with the representatives of the Ministry of Education and Science recommended pupils up to third grade to go back to school, while the rest of the students to take online classes.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 464 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Thursday.

Turku – Five out of 146 passengers who arrived from Skopje in Turku, Finland on Tuesday evening in a WizzAir flight have tested positive for COVID-19.

Skopje – The Evzoni border crossing will be open August 17 – 31 between 6 am and 10 pm only for entry of Greek citizens, third-country nationals with with regulated stay in Greece, EULEX diplomats and members of their families, people travelling for health or business reasons and have been issued a permit by the Greek Embassy, as well as freight drivers, the Interior Ministry said Thursday after receiving information from Evzoni border officers regarding the new entry protocol.

Authorities in southern China said on Thursday that they had found traces of the coronavirus on frozen chicken wings imported from Brazil.