9 August 2020

Skopje – Due to the fact that the deadline for securing parliamentary majority and forming a new government is approaching, parties have intensified negotiations. However, they are keeping details of talks secret.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 423 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Sunday.

Skopje – Police officers found 94 migrants Saturday night in a truck on the Radovish-Shtip road, the Interior Ministry said in a press release on Sunday.

Skopje – COVID-19 knows no rules and attacks both young and old, sick and healthy. This is still and an unfamiliar infection for all of us and we need more time to prepare relevant statistics. The virus can adapt both to high and low temperatures. However, I’m optimistic that the number of new patients will start to wane, Public Health Institute (PHI) director Aleksandar Stojanov told Radio Free Europe on Sunday.

Skopje – Licenced travel agencies that want to become authorized to accept tourism vouchers have until Monday (August 10) to register at the “Doma si e doma” (Home is home) platform.

Skopje – SDSM continues negotiations to form stable parliamentary majority and a government with a four-year term. The party is committed to the prosperity and long-term stability of North Macedonia, SDSM said in a press release Sunday.

Ohrid – Greek violoncellist Christos Grimpas and pianist G.E. Lazaridis will give a concert Sunday, while the Drama Theater ensemble is set to stage the play ‘Miraculous Therapy’ as part of the Ohrid Summer Festival.

Krushevo – “Vardar 2018” swim club, supported by the municipality of Krushevo, is staging on Sunday the inaugural edition of the Krushvo marathon, dedicated to late singer Toshe Proeski.

Former star playmaker Andrea Pirlo will replace Maurizio Sarri as Juventus coach after he was sacked when the Turin side exited the Champions League last 16, the Serie A club said on Saturday evening.

Japan observed the 75th anniversary of the US nuclear attack on the south-western city of Nagasaki on Sunday with scaled-back events due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

US President Donald Trump signed four executive orders on the economy on Saturday, following through on a threat to act on his own if Congress did not pass a new stimulus bill.

The Afghan grand assembly has advised the government to release 400 Taliban prisoners, in an official resolution marking the end of a three-day meeting.

Lebanese Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad announced her resignation on Sunday, in the wake of last week’s massive deadly explosion in Beirut.