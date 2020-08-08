8 August 2020

Skopje – Both SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE issued press releases on Friday saying they have started government formation talks, after winning 46 and 44 seats in Parliament respectively at recent election and entering the race to secure parliamentary majority when Parliament was constituted on Tuesday.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 378 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Saturday.

Skopje – SDSM reiterated in a press release on Saturday that they’re holding formal talks over forming a government with a 4-year term, set to cleanse the judiciary and inspect the origin of office holders’ finances and assets.

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE is in communication with political parties to secure parliamentary majority, spokesperson Dimche Arsovski told a press conference on Saturday.

Skopje – The Ministry of Education and Science published Saturday a call for students from low-income families enrolled at public high schools to apply for Mden 3,000 subsidies for school supplies, in line with a decree with a force of law, adopted by the government in June.

Ohrid – Russian pianist Natalia Trull will perform Saturday evening at St. Sophia Church within Ohrid Summer Festival.

Tetovo – Defence Ministry and Army delegations, led by State Secretary at the Ministry of Defence, Dragan Nikolikj, and Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Vasko Gjurchinovski, lay wreaths Saturday on the Tetovo-Skopje highway, at a site dedicated to the ten Army members killed in the 2001 Karpalak ambush.

Athens – A farewell ceremony took place on Friday at the South-Eastern Europe Brigade (SEEBRIG) HQ in Larissa to mark its relocation to Kumanovo, MIA reports from Athens.

Manchester City earned a deserved 2-1 win over Real Madrid to reach the Champions League quarter-finals on Friday, triumphing 4-2 on aggregate as the competition resumed.

White House negotiators and Democratic lawmakers were unable to hammer out a deal on a new stimulus package on Friday, as the US economy reels from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

At least four soldiers were killed in Somalia after a suicide bomber blew up a car at a military checkpoint in Mogadishu on Saturday, an army spokesperson said.

Lawmakers from the Lebanese Christian Kataeb Party announced Saturday they are resigning from the 128-member parliament.