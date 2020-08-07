7 August 2020

Skopje – Of 1,845 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 155 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Friday.

Skopje – The Evzoni border crossing is closed for entry of passengers and freight vehicles to Greece from 10 pm to 6 am as of Friday and until August 15, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release.

Skopje -The COVID-19 Coordination Crisis HQ, as well as the government and educational institution are predominantly in favor of reopening schools with classroom-based learning. All possible options are being assessed and learning models are being prepared through consultations with stakeholders, Education Minister Arber Ademi told an online press briefing Friday during which survey findings on distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic were presented.

Skopje – Ten more patients in Skopje gerontology institute have tested positive for COVID-19, Health Minister Venko Filipche told MIA on Friday.

Skopje – It’s not uncommon for assets to be reported on someone else’s name other than those who acquired them. We’ll call on the new MPs to adopt a law on the origin of assets, Biljana Ivanovska, Head of the State Commission for Prevention of Corruption, has said.

Skopje – The State Election Commission (SEC) at Friday’s session has unanimously decided to increase the pay by 100% to the members of the electoral boards for participating in the electoral process.

Skopje — For any future attempts at distance learning to be successful, the country’s public schooling needs to radically change, according to the Ombudsman’s Office in an official letter to the Ministry of Education and Science.

Skopje – The Helsinki Committee Monthly Report for July has observed an increased trend of hate speech on social media in terms of the early parliamentary polls and the large number of COVID-19 cases throughout the entire month.

Skopje – The Federation of Trade Unions of Macedonia (SSM) believes the decision to raise the price of electricity was made hastily, warning it could affect many households in the country.

Sofia – The Bulgarian police on Friday cleared illegal protest camps that were blocking roads and enraging citizens during weeks of anti-government demonstrations.

The number of migrants who illegally crossed the English Channel from France to Britain in a single day has hit a new high, a news report said on Friday.

Washington – The U.S. Department of State lifted on Thursday its Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory – the highest level of travel advisory urging U.S. citizens not to travel overseas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The death toll from Tuesday’s Beirut port explosion has reached 154, a Lebanese health ministry official tells dpa.