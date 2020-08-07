7 August 2020

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 297 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said on Friday.

Skopje – Both SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE have said they are working on securing a majority of 61 MPs, but there is yet to be an official announcement on when the future government will be formed.

Skopje – Modular infectious diseases wards will be constructed as separate buildings in 16 hospitals throughout North Macedonia to allow the rest of the wards to continue to function uninterrupted. These modular wards are set to become rapid COVID-19 diagnostic centers, Health Minister Venko Filipche told Kanal 5 TV on Thursday.

Ljubljana – Had the July 15 elections been won based on the number of tweets posted, the ruling alliance “We Can”, led by SDSM, would have won twice the number of seats than the main opposition party VMRO-DPMNE, shows an analysis on the use of social media in pre-election campaign, conducted by the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network (BIRN).

Washington — The United States lifted its blanket Level 4 warning on international travel, imposed in March as the coronavirus pandemic hit, and has begun to again issue individualized advisories for different parts of the world.