6 August 2020

Washington – The United States expects new government of North Macedonia to be a good and strong partner, US Deputy Assistant Secretary and Special Representative for the Western Balkans Matthew Palmer said during the webinar organised by Balkan Insider in Washington, VOA’s Macedonian Service reports.

A fire killed eight coronavirus patients at a hospital in India‘s western city of Ahmedabad on Thursday, officials said.

The presumptive US Democratic Party nominee, Joe Biden, will not travel to the party’s nominating convention, in what is being described as a public health precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo – Japan paid tribute to the victims of the US atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Thursday as it observed the 75th anniversary with a scaled-back ceremony due to coronavirus concerns.

Arsenal announced on Wednesday that they plan to make 55 staff redundant because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.