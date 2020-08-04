4 August 2020

Skopje – Talks on the formation of the new Government are set to intensify as the constitutive session of Parliament takes place on Monday.

Ohrid — Along with a number of local performers, some 300 music artists from 19 countries will perform at the 60th Ohrid Summer festival scheduled for August 4 to 30, organizers told a news conference Thursday.

Amid a corruption scandal, former Spanish king Juan Carlos has announced he is leaving the country and moving abroad, according to an open letter released by the royal palace on Monday.

North Korea appears to be making progress developing nuclear weapons, according to a classified United Nations report, details of which were confirmed to dpa on Monday.

It wasn’t easy and it wasn’t pretty, but the Los Angeles Lakers clinched the top seed in the Western Conference.