31 July 2020

Skopje – Of 1,377 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 139 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia.

Skopje – Prime Minister and SDSM vice-president Oliver Spasovski says he expects the new SDSM-led Government to be formed very soon and adds that accusations by the opposition over buying of MPs are ‘nonsense’, while stressing there will be no new elections.

Skopje – A Ministry of Education and Science working group is set to meet with the Commission for Infectious Diseases next week to discuss the final draft of COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year.

Skopje – The Commission for Infectious Diseases and officials from the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy discussed at a meeting on Friday the reopening of preschools, the Health Ministry told MIA.

Skopje – After spending three months and four days at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), preterm baby Inara was allowed to go home on Friday, healthy and stable.

Skopje – The electricity price for households on the regulated market is to increase by 7.4 percent and citizens the continue to use cheaper tariff in the same period of the day as before, said Energy Regulatory Commission president Marko Bislimovski on Friday.

Skopje – The monetary setup is suited to the existing economic and financial trends, says the National Bank and expects its measures taken in the first half of the year to ensure further support to the Macedonian economy in managing the corona-crisis effects.

Skopje — Demir Hisar’s Ilinden Cultural Center will host “What We See for the Last Time,” an exhibition of photos by Darko Nikolovski, an art historian and high-level heritage curator at Skopje’s Conservation Center.

Prilep – Lessons learned from the First World War reminds us of the destructive force of being divided into alliances and policies of confrontation, Russian Ambassador Sergei Bazdnikin said Friday in Prilep.

Sydney – Tech giants such as Google and Facebook will be forced to pay Australian commercial media for using their news content under plans announced by the government on Friday.

One in four people infected with Covid-19 were not obeying health orders and not staying home in Australia‘s Victoria, the state premier told reporters Friday.