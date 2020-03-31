10:00/31 March 2020

Skopje – The Security Council of North Macedonia will hold a session in the Office of President Stevo Pendarovski on Tuesday.

Airbus has once again stopped the majority of its production in Spain after the country introduced stricter measures in the battle against the new coronavirus, the aviation giant said on Monday in Toulouse.

New York‘s governor on Monday pleaded with health-care workers from across the United States to come help treat coronavirus patients in the state, as confirmed cases there surged to 66,500.

US President Donald Trump spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday about the global oil price drop and measures to counter the coronavirus pandemic as the death toll rises and economies struggle.

Lionel Messi took to social media Monday to confirm Barcelona players will take a 70 per cent pay cut during Spain’s state of alarm, and help pay the wages of the rest of the club’s staff.