30 July 2020

Skopje – North Macedonia in the past 24 hours registered 119 new COVID-19 cases and 89 patients who have recovered. Four patients died in the same period, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

Skopje – The World Bank has supported the draft-project for improvement and upgrading of the health infrastructure for urgent response and management of COVID-19. They are flexible and the project could be broadened. It will help us better respond to the challenge, said Health Minister Venko Filipche after a meeting with World Bank experts on Thursday.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski met Thursday with representatives of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Skopje and the National Coordinator for prevention of violent extremism and fight against terrorism.

Skopje – Acting head of the Islamic Religious Community, Shaqir effendi Fetai, in a Facebook post Thursday said he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Skopje – The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated child poverty in North Macedonia. Family violence has increased during the pandemic, with children being nearly 10 percent of the victims. Cases of peer-violence have been reported among fostered children. They have likely suffered increased peer violence during Covid-19. Due to the lockdown and movement restrictions, violation of the right to parenting time between children and the parent with whom they do not live has increased.

Skopje – The educational system in the country wasn’t prepared for distant learning and failed to provide quality conditions for it, concludes the national research on e-learning in high schools during the COVID-19 crisis.

Skopje – Industrial production in June dropped by 15.1% compared to the same month in 2019. It has also registered a drop of 14.6% in period January-June compared to the same period last year, State Statistical Office data shows.

Ohrid – The Ohrid local self-government has launched a campaign to raise COVID-19 protection awareness ahead of upcoming Republic Day long weekend, mayor Konstantin Georgieski told reporters on Thursday, adding that informational flyers will be handed out to visitors.

Ohrid — Along with a number of local performers, some 300 music artists from 19 countries will perform at the 60th Ohrid Summer festival scheduled for August 4 to 30, organizers told a news conference Thursday.

Berlin – German gross domestic product (GDP) collapsed by 10.1 per cent in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic unleashed chaos on Europe’s largest economy, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Thursday.

Stockholm — People in Sweden were on Thursday advised to continue to work remotely after the summer holiday period ends, despite some progress in efforts to tackle Covid-19.

England, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, suffered the longest period and highest level of excess mortality in Europe across the first half of 2020, according to data published on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that the November presidential election might have to be delayed, citing unsubstantiated claims that mail-in voting could result in fraud.