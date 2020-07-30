30 July 2020

Skopje – A press conference will be held at the archaeological site Heraclea Lyncestis in Bitola municipality to mark the start of reconstruction works on Heraclea Lyncestis archaeological site, supported by the European Union.

Skopje – The Protection and Rescue Directorate, in line with the Protection and Rescue Law and the Law on Forests, warns that there’s rising risk of wildfires and urges the citizens to act responsibly so as to protect the country’s nature from being irreversibly damaged.

Kumanovo – It has been easier for young people in Kumanovo to be laid off during the corona-crisis because they work part-time or contractually. Even before the crisis, they struggled with finding jobs due to a lack of experience, degrees, qualifications, and low salaries. If the odds for employment were slightly better a few months ago, they’re down to an absolute minimum now, according to Jovana Manasievska and Ajsena Elezi, two unemployed young women from Kumanovo.

New York – NASA is set to blast off its newest rover to Mars on Thursday, in an ambitious mission seeking signs of past Martian life.

The women’s world number 1 tennis champion Ashleigh Barty has withdrawn from the US Open, which is set to commence in New York in late August, due to coronavirus concerns.