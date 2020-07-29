18:00/29 July/2020

Skopje – North Macedonia in the past 24 hours registered 188 new COVID-19 cases and 268 patients who have recovered. Five patients died in the same period, the Health Ministry said Wednesday. The patients, from Bitola, Tetovo and Skopje, were aged 61-78.

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi has signed the decision on scheduling the constitutive session of the new parliamentary composition in the Big Dome hall at noon on Tuesday (August 4).

Skopje – Deputy PM and Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov take part Wednesday in the 22nd Symi International Symposium, held this year in Athens and Lagonissi under the auspices of the Greek Chairmanship with the Council of Europe.

Skopje – The three sets of anti-crisis measures we’re taking to support the citizens and the economy in overcoming the effects of the COVID-19 crisis are estimated to have a total worth of EUR 500 million, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska posted on Facebook.

Prilep – The Ministry of Transport and Communications has launched tender for construction and rehabilitation of local streets and roads in 17 municipalities, within first phase of the project “Mud-Free Macedonia,” which includes 28 local streets in the length of 23.6 km, worth EUR 4.5 million, Transport Minister Goran Sugareski said Wednesday.

Skopje – The Fund for Innovation and Technology Development (FITD) is set to announce soon a public call for digitization of municipal services, FITD director Jovan Despotovski told Wednesday the second public event as part of “Digital Challenges for Social Transformation”, supported by the Institute for Good Governance and Euro Atlantic Perspective (IDUEP).

Skopje – Upon a request by the Ministry of Health, a medical team from the Kingdom of Sweden comprised of ten nurses and a doctor will arrive in the first week of August through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. A medical team from the Republic of Slovenia is also set to arrive.

Skopje – The Food and Veterinary Agency (FVA) said Wednesday that an import of 63 tonnes of mechanically deboned chicken meat from Poland has been thwarted at the Tabanovce border crossing, for the purpose of preventing the entry of a highly pathogenic influenza virus in the country.

Berlin – More than a fifth of Covid–19 patients who received hospital care in Germany earlier this year died, a study has found.

Brussels – The European Commission has signed a contract with US pharmaceutical giant Gilead, securing 30,000 doses of the Covid-19 drug remdesivir for EU member states and Britain.

Kiev – The new ceasefire for eastern Ukraine appears to have faltered, with more than 100 violations recorded within days of it having gone into effect this week, according to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).