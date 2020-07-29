29 July 2020
Washington – The Atlantic Council will host Wednesday an online Summit of leaders from the Western Balkans Six.
Rome – Atalanta rallied to win 2-1 at Parma Tuesday and went second past Inter Milan in the opener of the Serie A’s penultimate round.
Washington – The United States and Australia announced plans to strengthen cooperation on Tuesday, at a time when both countries face rising tensions with China.
New York – Online trading platform eBay posted strong second quarter results on Tuesday on the back of a global online shopping boom during the coronavirus pandemic.
Bogota – Killings of land and environmental activists are on the rise, according to non-governmental organization (NGO) Global Witness, which recorded 212 such murders in 2019, the most lethal year so far.