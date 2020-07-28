18:00/July 28/2020

Skopje – The Government adopted Tuesday the report on North Macedonia’s contribution in the NATO fund for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi is in stable condition and currently resting on doctor’s orders, his office said in a press release Tuesday.

Skopje – President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Stevo Pendarovski, met Tuesday the members of the Battalion for Military Medical Support within the Military Medical Centre (MMC).

Skopje – Of 1,356 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 102 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia. A majority of those – 39 cases – were registered in Skopje, the Health Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday. Five patients died, one from Skopje, Kichevo, Kumanovo, Prilep and Shtip each. They were aged 48-76.

Skopje – The Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime entered Tuesday in the State Election Commission (SEC) to establish if there was a crime in the procurement procedure of a software for the institution, the prosecutor’s office told MIA.

Skopje – Police have arrested three people on the suspicion of migrant smuggling, as a total of 95 migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq have been found in the vehicles they were driving.

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski met Tuesday with German Ambassador Anke Holstein, discussing political developments, elections and future strategic priorities.

Skopje – Public Revenue Office (PRO) data shows that Skopje, Tetovo, Gostivar and Struga-based enterprises received subsidies as part of the government’s salary support scheme, but failed to pay workers, PRO director Sanja Lukarevska told a press conference Tuesday.

Istanbul – Turkey will temporarily pause its energy exploration surveys in the eastern Mediterranean, which have inflamed tensions with Greece, a presidential spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Beirut/Tel Aviv – Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab accused Israel on Tuesday of violating Lebanon‘s sovereignty but also cautioned against escalating tensions on the border, after Israel said it thwarted an attempted attack by Hezbollah the day before.

Tehran – Iran has again recorded a record number of deaths related to the coronavirus in one day, with 235 fatalities in the past 24 hours, a Health Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.