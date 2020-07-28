28 July 2020

Skopje – On the first working day after the official release of the final results from the July 15 early parliamentary elections, political parties got government formation talks off to a slow start.

Washington – In a statement on Monday to mark the 231st anniversary of the US Department of State, the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo highlighted the successes of the US diplomacy over the past year, among which, he pointed out North Macedonia’s NATO membership.

Washington – If the Balkans has a success story, it is probably Macedonia. In the 1990s, the country was praised for its peaceful separation from Yugoslavia. More recently, in June 2018, its prime minister, Zoran Zaev, signed a historic treaty with neighboring Greece to resolve a long-standing dispute over the name “Macedonia.” The rebranded “North Macedonia” reaped rewards. In short order, it was allowed to join NATO as the organization’s 30th member. North Macedonia is now on the verge of opening accession talks with the European Union, too. Support for Western institutions runs high, Foreign Policy magazine said in its analysis on country’s elections.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 285 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a press release on Tuesday.

Skopje – Starting Tuesday, Macedonian nationals can enter Bulgaria after presenting a negative PCR test done within the previous 72 hours.

Skopje – Red Cross volunteers in cooperation with Skopje city authorities are set to launch on Wednesday field activities in preparation for the upcoming heat wave.

Kumanovo – Boban Aleksoski has joined forces with director Gjorgji Rizeski in an adaptation of Nikolai Gogol’s short story “Diary of a Madman,” which will be staged in front of the Kumanovo Theater at 9 pm.

Several fuel tankers exploded in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah on Tuesday, local media reported. The fire in the industrial area Dolatabad was reportedly not under control and its causes remained unknown, the news agency ILNA reported, adding that local authorities confirmed the explosions.