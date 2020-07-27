18:00/July 27/2020

Skopje – Of 1,025 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 128 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia. A majority of those – 52 cases – were registered in Skopje, followed by Kumanovo (6), Shtip (29), Prilep (2), Tetovo (6), Bitola (2), Kavadarci (10), Gostivar (13), Kochani (1), Probishtip (1), Makedonski Brod (3), Vinica (2), Sveti Nikole (1), the Health Ministry said in a press release on Monday. Six patients died, including four people from Skopje, one from Kichevo and one from Struga.

Skopje – The Bulgarian government has decided to ease travel restrictions for five countries including North Macedonia, allowing visitors to enter the country upon presenting a negative PCR test done within the previous 72 hours.

Skopje – Archbishop Stefan, Head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church (MOC) – Archdiocese of Ohrid, has sent a letter of support to the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, Bartholomew I, involving the conversion of Hagia Sophia in Istanbul into a mosque, his office said Monday.

Athens – The EU integration process of North Macedonia and Albania for both Bulgaria and Greece represents a strategic choice that leads to a stable Balkan region, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Monday after meeting with his Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zakharieva.

Vienna – US and Russian officials started space security talks on Monday in Vienna, after Washington and London accused Moscow of having launched an anti-satellite weapon last week.

Islamabad – Heavy monsoon rains inundated the streets of Karachi, Pakistan’s most populous city, at the weekend and left five people dead, officials confirmed on Monday.