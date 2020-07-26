26 July 2020

Skopje – Skopje marks Sunday 57 years since the disastrous earthquake, which leveled much of the city on this day in 1963, killing over 1.000 people and leaving 3.000 injured.

Skopje – Delegations of the Government, the Parliament, the City of Skopje, organizations, associations and individuals laid flowers Sunday at monument of 1963 earthquake victims at Butel cemetery. Skopje mayor Petre Shilegov told reporters that 57 years ago the disastrous earthquake claimed 1,073 lives and destroyed more than 80 percent of the buildings in the capital, but at the same time, he added, 87 countries in the world including the six former Yugoslav republics provided humanitarian help and afterwards helped rebuild the devastated city.

Skopje – We need solidarity and unity to overcome challenges our society will face, President Stevo Pendarovski wrote Sunday in a Facebook post, recalling on disastrous earthquake that struck Skopje on July 26, 1963.

Skopje – The solidarity that helped in rebuilding Skopje following 1963 earthquake must remain our guiding principle to overcome health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski wrote Sunday on his Facebook profile on the occasion of 57 years since the catastrophic earthquake.

Skopje – On the occasion of the 57 years since the disastrous earthquake, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev wrote Sunday in a Facebook post that July 26, 1963 is the day whose dawn instead of a new hope for Skopje brought mourning, tears and 1,070 lives lost.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 443 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a press release on Sunday.

Skopje – The Youth Cultural Center MKC will host a photo exhibition, a book launch, an improv theater performance, and three concerts on July 26 to mark 57 years since the catastrophic 5:17 am Skopje earthquake that left the city in ruins.

Seattle – Protests about police tactics and systemic racism that began almost two months ago with the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis, continued Saturday in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest as the Trump administration called in the force of the federal government.

At least eight people were killed and 19 others wounded in a blast in a Syrian city near the border with Turkey on Sunday, according to information from a monitoring group and state media.

President Vladimir Putin has announced that Russian warships will be equipped with the latest hypersonic weapons.