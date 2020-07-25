25 July 2020

Skopje – The State Election Commission (SEC) announced Saturday at a public session the official final results of the July 15 early parliamentary elections in North Macedonia. According to the final results, SDSM-led coalition “We Can” won 46 MP seats, the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition-44 MP seats, DUI-15, Alliance of Albanians and Alternative (AA/A)-12, Levica-2 and Democratic Party of Albanians (DPA)-1.

Skopje – The State Election Commission (SEC) President Oliver Derkoski handed over Saturday the certificates to the MPs elected at the July 15 early parliamentary elections. MPs of Levica, DPA and Alliance for Albanians failed to appear at the State Election Commission to receive their certificates.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 418 people were caught without personal protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a press release on Saturday.

Skopje – In a Facebook post on Saturday, Health Minister Venko Filipche said that the rate of COVID-19- associated hospitalizations has dropped by almost two percentage points over the past two weeks.

Skopje – The caretaker Interior Minister Nakje Chulev on Saturday has officially handed over the duty of Minister of Interior to Agim Nuhiu, who was his deputy.

Turkey and Greece criticized each other on Saturday after the first Muslim prayers were held at Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia since its reconversion to a mosque.

Israeli helicopters raided late Friday Syrian army posts in Quneitra in south-western Syria, wounding two Syrian soldiers, state media reported.

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on Friday defeated St Etienne 1-0 to win a record 13th Coupe de France as competitive football returned in the country.