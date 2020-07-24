24 July 2020

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi was hospitalized at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases on Friday.

Skopje – The Government said Friday that Republic Day – Ilinden (August 2) celebrations will be held in line with special health protocols prepared by the Commission for Infectious Diseases.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski held Friday a video meeting with Miroslav Lajcak, EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and other Western Balkan regional issues, his office said.

Skopje – Of 1,535 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 129 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia, including 45 in the capital Skopje, Health Minister Venko Filipche posted on Facebook.

Skopje – The Film Agency has approved the upcoming projects of Teona Strugar Mitevska and Milcho Manchevski to be funded with EUR 500,000 each as part of the category of co-production feature films with the country being the majority producer.

Skopje – The Administrative Court has dismissed all 185 complaints filed by political parties regarding early parliamentary election, after reviewing the last four complaints on Friday, thus confirming decisions made by the State Election Commission (SEC).

Skopje – The cyber crime and digital forensics unit at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has submitted a notification to the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office – Skopje, explaining all measures and activities taken to clear the case reported by the State Election Commission (SEC) regarding its website hacking on the election day.

Skopje – I strongly condemn all forms of threats and violence against journalists and media workers, President Stevo Pendarovski posted Friday on Facebook.

Washington – Disney is delaying the release of major films, citing the closure of theatres and production delays because of the global pandemic.

A German curator kidnapped in Baghdad earlier this week has been freed by Iraqi security forces, officials said on Friday, without providing details about the operation.