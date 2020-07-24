24 July 2020

Skopje – The Red Cross of the City of Skopje is organizing Friday an open-air photo exhibition to mark 57th anniversary of the devastating 1963 Skopje earthquake.

Zagreb – After a debate that lasted the whole day, the Croatian 151-seat parliament on Thursday evening gave a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and his second cabinet.

Istanbul – The Hagia Sophia opened for Muslim prayers on Friday for the first time in 86 years after the Istanbul museum was reconverted into a mosque by a controversial presidential decree.

New York – A United Nations agency on Thursday called for a temporary basic income for the world’s 2.7 billion poor people amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rome – Juventus suffered a late 2-1 defeat at rallying Udinese Thursday and failed to secure a ninth successive Serie A title three games from the end of the Italian season.