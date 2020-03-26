18:00/26 March/2020

Skopje – 24 new patients tested positive for the coronavirus in North Macedonia over the past 24-hours, bringing the total number of cases until 12:00 to 201, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

Skopje– A donation consisting of 500,000 masks and 20,000 coronavirus tests should arrive next week, Health Minister Venko Filipche said Thursday.

Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani told Thursday’s press briefing that authorities are making efforts to arrange charter flights for return of Macedonian nationals in the country.

Skopje – The EU support and international donors’ assistance will be used to provide 55 ventilators and other items for the Skopje Infectious Diseases Clinic, as well as direct budget support in line with the country’s needs for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani told a press conference on Thursday.

Skopje– Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski met Thursday with UN Resident Coordinator Rossana Dudziak and discussed the government’s coronavirus measures. Participants, the government said in a press release, agreed at the meeting that the country is taking all necessary measures to protect public health.

Skopje – The parliament speakers of North Macedonia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro and Serbia called for assistance to be provided to the Western Balkan countries to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in a letter addressed to European Parliament President David Sassoli, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

New York — Healthcare workers in many countries are being confronted with shortages of protective gear and medical equipment critical in treating a massive influx of COVID-19 patients, as the new coronavirus spreads around the globe.

New Delhi – India on Thursday announced it would spend 1.7 trillion rupees (22.6 billion dollars) on food and cash handouts to help the country’s poorest citizens weather a raft of coronavirus-related job losses and stringent lockdown measures.