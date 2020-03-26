26 March 2020

Skopje – Interior Minister Nakje Chulev and Director of the Agency for Audio and Audiovisual Media Services Zoran Trajchevski signed Wednesday a donation agreement of Mden 1 million.

Skopje – Unless in case of an emergency, citizens should seek medical advice via email or over the phone, and follow recommendations of family physicians, Health Minister Venko Filipche posted on Facebook Thursday.

Skopje – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with Slovenia’s foreign ministry, crisis management body and police, organized early Thursday the return of 42 Macedonian nationals by 16 cars.

Skopje – The City of Skopje is set to donate EUR 50,000 to Zagreb, after a series of earthquakes shook the Croatian capital recently.

Skopje – In collaboration with the Ministry of Health and in partnership with the University Clinic of Psychiatry UNICEF today introduced two new helplines providing mental health and psychosocial support to adolescents and their parents and parents of children with disabilities impacted by the crisis with COVID 19.

Skopje – Patrick Martens, the Chief Executive of the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in North Macedonia told member companies that as Albania and North Macedonia got green light to open EU accession talks, they should play a key role in restructuring the global supply chains once coronavirus crisis is over.

Skopje – Beginning Thursday, micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises from the travel, freight shipping, and hospitality industry can apply for no-interest loans of EUR 3,000 to 30,000, according to the Government, which issued a call Wednesday.

Russia on Thursday announced a ban on regular international flights as the capital, Moscow, expanded a citywide quarantine to shutter many public places.

French public transport capacity was sharply reduced on Thursday, the 10th day of the country’s coronavirus lockdown. State railway company SNCF said only 40 TGV high speed trains would run countrywide, 7 per cent of the usual service which has already been cut back sharply in recent days.