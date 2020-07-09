9 July 2020

Skopje – The election campaign ahead of July 15 early parliamentary polls is coming to an end. Political parties resumed Wednesday evening campaign, promising non-selective and transparent justice, economic development, involvement of the young people in all social processes. They urge people to strictly adhere to health safety protocols and to go to the polls on July 15.

Skopje – Over 2,000 domestic and foreign observers will monitor the early parliamentary elections in North Macedonia.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 455 people were caught without personal COVID-19 protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Thursday.

Strumica – Seven migrants were injured Wednesday night near Strumica, after the van transporting them flipped over, Strumica police department spokesperson Hrizantema Rendevska has said.

Zagreb – Dozens were injured in clashes between protesters in the Serbian capital city of Belgrade and the police on Wednesday evening, and social networks posted videos in which law enforcement authorities are seen using violence against the demonstrators.

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, 61, has died shortly after attending a cabinet meeting at the presidential palace in Abidjan on Wednesday afternoon, President Alassane Ouattara said.

Barcelona moved to within a point of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga with a 1-0 win over Espanyol at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night.