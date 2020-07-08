8 July 2020

Skopje – Of 1,794 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, 163 new COVID-19 cases were registered in North Macedonia with 87 reported in Skopje, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

Skopje – Health Minister Venko Filipche said Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 hospital admissions is going down.

Skopje – The Government will shortly discuss the proposal by the Commission for Infectious Diseases that all nationals of Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro present a valid PCR test from the past 72 hours when entering the country as of tomorrow, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Wednesday.

Skopje – Health Minister Venko Filipche said Wednesday the recommendation on any form of mass gathering will remain in force, adding that the people’s awareness plays a big part in the fight against the coronavirus.

Skopje – The State Election Commission (SEC) urged Wednesday all election stakeholders to observe the health measures, guidelines and protocols for the July 15 early parliamentary elections.

Skopje – State Election Commission (SEC) vice-president Ditmire Shehu said until Tuesday, 137 COVID-19 patients and people in isolation have registered to vote.

Skopje — Future members of Parliament should revisit, as soon as possible, the Law on the Prevention and Protection against Discrimination, which was repealed by the Constitutional Court, urges the European Policy Institute.

Skopje – North Macedonia is the regional frontrunner in terms of business-friendly environment and has less fiscal risks compared to other countries, reads the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report “Government at a Glance: Western Balkans 2020”, said the Ministry of Finance.

Skopje – The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Union (EU) are increasing their support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Western Balkans with the provision of additional financing, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski on Wednesday received via video-conference the credentials from Constantinos Eliades, the new Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to North Macedonia, based in Belgrade.

Skopje – Although there has been improvement in human rights performance in North Macedonia in recent years, much remains to be done in order to achieve the ultimate goal – a society of well-functioning institutions to serve the citizens, a society of equal opportunities, without discrimination on any grounds, a rule of law-based society in which the fight against impunity remains a top priority, said FM Nikola Dimitrov on Wednesday.

Skopje – The SDSM-Besa coalition holds a lead over VMRO-DPMNE at early parliamentary election scheduled for July 15, shows an opinion poll conducted by the STRATUM R&D agency.

Skopje – The Helsinki Committee for Human Rights has registered 197 cases of violations of employment rights, which referred to 2,723 workers in the period from March 10 to June 30.

Skopje – Human rights practices in the country for the first time are included in the report on fundamental rights of the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), which provides the institutions with a useful tool to create and revise all human rights policies, it was concluded Wednesday at a roundtable.

Prilep – Ethnic communities will be adequately represented, but there’ll be zero tolerance for blackmail and coercion, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Wednesday in Prilep.

Belgrade – Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday backtracked on a promise that Belgrade will be under a weekend curfew because of the city’s worsening coronavirus outbreak and said other measures will be imposed instead.

Brussels – German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday presented the priorities of the German EU Council Presidency in the coming six months at the European Parliament, mentioning only the accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albanian with respect to the enlargement issue, MIA reports from Brussels.

Washington – Harvard and MIT, two of the most prestigious US universities, have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, seeking to halt an order that would ban international students from remaining in the country if they only attend online classes.