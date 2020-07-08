8 July 2020

Skopje – According to the Public Health Institute’s weekly report for the period June 29 – July 5, the number of new coronavirus cases in North Macedonia has decreased, while the number of recovered patients rose compared to the previous week, the Health Ministry said in a press release Wednesday.

Skopje – A week before July 15 early parliamentary elections, Laima Andrikiene, head of the OSCE/ODIHR Special Election Assessment Mission (SEAM) in North Macedonia, urged everyone to strictly adhere to the national health protocols during voting.

Skopje – The government is set to discuss as soon as possible the proposal submitted by the Commission for Infectious Diseases for obligatory presentation of valid PCR test by nationals of Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro who wish to enter North Macedonia, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said on Wednesday.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski held Wednesday a meeting with the new German Ambassador to North Macedonia, Anke Holstein, where she handed him copies of her credentials and underlined that Germany has and will continue to be a reliable partner to North Macedonia and support the country to the best of its abilities.

Tetovo – A Macedonian-Dutch glass-production plant “Glass Flex” has opened in the Tetovo technological-industrial zone.

Belgrade – Serbian police said on Wednesday they have arrested 23 people in riots triggered by the return of Covid-19 restrictions the night before in which 43 officers were injured.

Austria’s foreign minister on Wednesday issued travel warnings for Bulgaria, Romania and Moldova as cases of the coronavirus rise in those countries.