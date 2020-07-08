8 July 2020

Skopje – COVID-19 patients, people in isolation and self-isolation as well as sick, frail and voters with chronic illness can register until Wednesday at midnight to vote in July 15 early parliamentary elections.

Skopje – The Commission for Infectious Diseases decided during its Wednesday meeting to submit a proposal to the government allowing nationals of Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro entry in North Macedonia starting Thursday only with presentation of a valid PCR test, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

Skopje – SDSM representatives discussed during campaign activities on Tuesday the one society for all concept, North Macedonia’s European prospects, democracy and rule of law. They stressed the importance of healthcare reforms and promised to promote welfare for vulnerable categories if they win upcoming parliamentary election.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 415 people were caught without mandatory protective equipment, i.e. face masks, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Wednesday.

An unannounced opening ceremony took place on Wednesday morning at a hotel in Hong Kong for Beijing’s new Office for Safeguarding National Security.

Serie A leaders Juventus saw AC Milan bounce back from two down to a 4-2 win Tuesday, but remained seven points clear of chasers Lazio, who lost 2-1 at lowly Lecce.