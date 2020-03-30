30 March 2020

Skopje – A flight carrying 180 Macedonian nationals is to arrive after midnight on Monday, the Government posted on Facebook.

Israel‘s centrist Blue and White alliance formally disintegrated on Sunday, with two party heads breaking away in protest of leader Benny Gantz’s controversial decision to join an emergency unity government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Muscovites will only be allowed to leave their homes under certain circumstances from Monday on, according to new measures aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus in the Russian capital.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday extended nationwide guidelines urging residents to stay home and avoid social gatherings to April 30, as US health officials warned the country’s coronavirus death toll could top 100,000 people.

Borussia Dortmund players are set two return to the training ground for sessions in small groups from Monday onwards, midfielder Emre Can has said.